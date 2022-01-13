Steve Vai launches explosive title track for Zeus In Chains album

Guitar Maestro Steve Vai has launched a vizualiser for the title track of his upcoming album, Zeus In Chains. The release comes a month after the first single from the album, Little Pretty.

"The title for this track Zeus In Chains was told to me by the track when I was listening back and asked it… ‘What’s your name’?," explains Vai, rather cryptically. "This happened during the heavy guitar breakdown with the dissonant high note that happens right before the solo. It sounded like Zeus in Chains. Hey, it’s art. You can make up anything you want and it’s legitimate."

The Zeus In Chains album will be released via Favored Nations/Mascot Label Group, and is the follow-up to 2016's Modern Primitive.

"It’s very ‘Vai,’ whatever that means,” he says, and then laughs. “Someone else might be better than me at explaining what that is. But it’s just very honest music. Because a lot of my records, they're long and there's a lot of concepts and playing around with stories. This one has none of that. This is nine pretty dense all-instrumental compositions that I wanted to capture and record so I could get out there and play them live for people.



“An inviolate inspiration is one that comes to you completely pure. It appears almost in its completeness, and there’s a recognition of it as being right for you –perfectly right for you. There’s no excuses in it. There's no fantasy in it, just enthusiasm. There's a recognition of ‘yes.’ And then you capture that in a way that’s authentic to your unique creativity, and I feel as though that’s what I’ve done with this record.”

Fans will be able to confirm if Vai is correct when Zeus In Chains is released on January 28.