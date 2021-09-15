Steve-O and Wee-Man reveal the stunts that were too violent for Jackass

Over the years, there's been a lot of Jackass footage that has made us all question... well, everything. Like, what type of person would enjoy watching someone eat an omelette made of vomit, or watch someone get themselves smothered in faeces after being lobbed through the air inside a Portaloo? It's disgusting. But let's face it, watching Jackass for the first time made us all delight in our own immaturities, and admit that at the end of the day, we just quite like watching weird people do weird things, especially if we don't have to do them ourselves.

The list of hair-raising stunts performed by the Jackass crew has never ceased to shock viewers. So what if we told you that there were a few stunts that never made the cut, purely for being A Bit Too Much – even by Jackass' standards?

Speaking to Hot Ones, Jackass stars Steve‑O and Wee-Man revealed three of the things that didn't make it onto the show.

"[Johnny Knoxville] just got in a box, they tucked in some pillows around him, taped it up, rolled it down a huge flight of cement stairs, and it was violent as hell." Steve-O explains.

Another moment during filming where things got a little out the hand, was also the time "when Knoxville shot himself with the 38-calibre Smith & Wesson handgun".

And lastly, the time where Knoxville simply got run over. "When he said ‘I’m Johnny Knoxville and I’m going to get hit by a car real soon,’ [the] car just came flying, he went through the windshield, rolled over. “They asked him, ‘What were you thinking when you got hit by a car?’ And his answer was, ‘I wore two pairs of jeans so that I’d be safe’.” Poor Johnny.

The fourth Jackass movie, Jackass Forever, is set to arrive on February 4, 2022.