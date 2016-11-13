Steve-O: The 10 records that changed my life

He’s snorted wasabi, he’s received an offroad tattoo, he’s chugged loads of beer into his ass… he is Steve-O. The circus performer turned cult icon shot is known around the world for his work with Jackass and Wildboyz, and now he’s heading out on the road across the UK and Europe for an uncensored stand-up tour. Before he rolled into town, we caught up with Steve-O to dig deep into his record collection.

The first album I ever bought was…

Eurythmics – Touch [RCA, 1983]

“This is a pisser to even answer, but I’m going to be completely truthful. It was Touch by the Eurythmics. I got that when I was nine years old. But this is something I’ve said before with a lot of pride: when I was 10 years old my first Iron Maiden album taught me that I was a metalhead, when I was 11 years old my first Motley Crue album taught me why I was a metalhead, and when I was 12 years old my first Slayer album taught me how bad the situation really was.”

My favourite album artwork is…

Iron Maiden – The Number Of The Beast [EMI, 1982]

“I think Iron Maiden has that sewn up. It’s hard to think of another band like them when it comes to cool album covers, which is funny because their sense for aesthetics was really limited to their album covers – boy did they look fucking lame in all that spandex! Ha ha! But I can’t hold that against them because I love Iron Maiden and The Number Of The Beast cover art is incredible.”

A kid asks me what metal is, I hand them a copy of…

Slayer – Reign In Blood [Def Jam, 1986]

“Fuck man, I guess I have to go with Reign In Blood. It just got so real at that point. It’s like when you go out on a piece of ice and it floats too far for you to be able to step back on dry land; I was definitely too far-gone to be integrated into any sort of normal social circle after hearing that album.”

The album I listen to before showtime is…

Deicide – Deicide [Roadrunner, 1990]

“The self-titled debut album from Deicide. Sacrificial Suicide is the track that gets me the most pumped up. It tunes me in with reckless abandon.”

No one will believe I own a copy of…

Cirque Du Soleil – Cirque Du Soleil [RCA Victor, 1990]

“I enjoy a wide and eclectic variety of music, but I think it might come as a surprise to people to hear that I have the soundtrack to virtually every Cirque Du Soleil show. I’m a circus maniac, man.”

The album that reminds me of school is…

Metallica – Master Of Puppets [Elektra, 1986]

“That was a moment in time that was riddled with angst for me. I remember trying to cope with hormones and being overpowered by urges to have sex and shit like that, and all the angst that came with puberty and sexual desire was really alleviated by the brutality of Master Of Puppets.”

The most underrated album is…

Dio – Holy Diver [Vertigo, 1983]

“This one is easy for me, dude… Holy Diver by Dio. That entire album is a fucking masterpiece from front to back. I think it’s a real shame that Ronnie James Dio never had the global domination that Ozzy did. Blizzard Of Ozz was a fucking greatest hits album in its own right – there’s no taking that away from Ozzy – but I would argue that Holy Diver was every bit as much of a masterpiece.”

The album that broke my heart is…

Bruce Springsteen – Born In The USA [Columbia, 1984]

“I hate to break the readers’ hearts, but the one that got me was Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA. I was ten years old and I really fancied a girl in my class, to the point where I was literally stalking her, and her parents confronted me about it. Being shut down like that was upsetting for me and the soundtrack to the whole ordeal was Born In The USA. Ha ha!”

The album to break the speed limit to is…

Faith No More – The Real Thing [Slash, 1989]

“The Real Thing by Faith No More comes to mind. I guess when I was first exposed to that album I was finding my way around rolling a spliff and really developing a thirst for alcohol. I just got fucked up and did whatever I wanted. That’s more where I was at than the album itself, but it’s certainly been the soundtrack to fast times.”

The album I want played at my funeral is…

Journey – Frontiers [Columbia, 1983]

“I’ve given zero thought to what album I’d like played at my funeral since I was eight years old, but I know that when I was eight I told my sister I wanted the song Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) by Journey. So I’ll say Journey as my answer. It’s so odd and disturbing that I was thinking about my funeral when I was eight. Ha ha!”

