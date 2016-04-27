Steve Miller will perform on Rock Hall TV broadcast says HBO

Steve Miller’s performance at this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony will be aired on TV despite his earlier comments that he may withhold permission.

Miller was was inducted into the Rock Hall alongside Deep Purple, N.W.A, Chicago and Cheap Trick earlier this month. And he used his acceptance speech to launch a tirade against the Rock Hall and the music industry in general.

He was inducted by The Black Keys, who later said they regretted being involved in the “uncomfortable” spectacle and that Miller had made no effort to figure out who they were.

Miller then said he’d rather have been inducted by Elton John and slammed the “ridiculous paperwork” he would have to fill out to grant permission for his performance to be broadcast on HBO.

But HBO have since released their schedule for the April 30 broadcast, with Miller said to be performing Rock’n Me and The Joker.