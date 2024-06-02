Steve Miller hails Eminem as a "timeless originator" after rapper sampled Abracadabra on new single Houdini

Rocker is "honoured" to have Steve Miller Band hit sampled on Eminem's latest single Houdini

Steve Miller of the Steve Miller Band performs during the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Image credit: Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage))

Steve Miller says he is "honoured" that rapper Eminem sampled the Steve Miller Band's classic Abracadabra.

Abracadabra provides the main hook and chorus on Eminem's latest single Houdini, which is the first to be released from his upcoming 12th album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).

In a post on social media, Miller says: "Hey EM. There is a long chain of stories, poetry, lyrics and musical roots that have crossed cultures and generations inspiring the whole world for hundreds of years and in all those lines of thought, music and rhythm there are special artists who take it all in and create new original ideas from their own feelings and experiences.

"You are one of those timeless originators building something new on a long musical legacy of original artists.

"For me it’s Les Paul, T-Bone Walker, Bill Doggett, Johnny Guitar Watson, Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy Reed, the Beatles, Chuck Berry, Willy Dixon, Leiber and Stoller, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane and Miles Davis.

"I have always tried to credit, honour, and respect the major influencers in my life and to always credit, honour royalties and share knowledge of their work through my own work.

"I didn’t know it would be this way when I was a kid trying to make a living playing music and making records, I only knew I had to respect the art that came before me and fight for it too among all the crooks, thieves, and imposters.

"There aren’t many artists who take the time or make the effort to stand up for themselves and credit and respect their influencers at the same time. Marshall Mathers you are an exception and on my short list of people who respect the art.

"To be included in your process feels good while I’m still singing and playing the music I love. I’m honoured."

The video for Houdini, which can be viewed below, follows the comic book-style used on 2002 hit Without Me. It features cameos from Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and comedian Pete Davidson.

The Steve Miller are on tour across North America this summer.

Stef Lach

