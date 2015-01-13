Hackett reveals Wolflight art

Steve Hackett has revealed the cover artwork for upcoming solo album Wolflight.
His first original solo work since 2011’s Beyond The Shrouded Horizon is set for launch on March 30. It’s described as “an exotic and exciting adventure” leading through “dark caverns, ancient ruins and tropical lagoons.”
Hackett recently said: “Wolflight reflects everybody’s struggle for freedom on a journey travelling through both inner and outer space. It explores sounds from as far afield as Greece, Azerbaijan, the deep American South, Sahara desert and beyond, from all our yesterdays, evoking the ancient past.”
He adds of his October UK tour: “I’m excited to embrace Genesis Revisited once more, while also celebrating 40 years of Voyage of the Acolyte, playing several favourites and introducing Wolflight.”
Wolflight tracklist
- Out Of The Body 2. Wolflight 3. Love Song To A Vampire 4. The Wheel’s Turning 5. Corycian Fire 6. Earthshine 7. Loving Sea 8. Black Thunder 9. Dust And Dreams 10. Heart Song
2015 tour dates
Oct 06: Guildford GLive
Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Oct 09: Northampton Derngate
Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil
Oct 14: York Barbican
Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall
Oct 17: Gateshead Sage
Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall
Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru
Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic
Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall
Oct 25: Salford Lowry
Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall
Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion