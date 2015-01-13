Hackett reveals Wolflight art

Steve Hackett has revealed the cover artwork for upcoming solo album Wolflight.

His first original solo work since 2011’s Beyond The Shrouded Horizon is set for launch on March 30. It’s described as “an exotic and exciting adventure” leading through “dark caverns, ancient ruins and tropical lagoons.”

Hackett recently said: “Wolflight reflects everybody’s struggle for freedom on a journey travelling through both inner and outer space. It explores sounds from as far afield as Greece, Azerbaijan, the deep American South, Sahara desert and beyond, from all our yesterdays, evoking the ancient past.”

He adds of his October UK tour: “I’m excited to embrace Genesis Revisited once more, while also celebrating 40 years of Voyage of the Acolyte, playing several favourites and introducing Wolflight.”

Wolflight tracklist

Out Of The Body 2. Wolflight 3. Love Song To A Vampire 4. The Wheel’s Turning 5. Corycian Fire 6. Earthshine 7. Loving Sea 8. Black Thunder 9. Dust And Dreams 10. Heart Song

Oct 06: Guildford GLive

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct 09: Northampton Derngate

Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall

Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall

Oct 25: Salford Lowry

Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion