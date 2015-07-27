Steve Cropper and friends in one-off show

Steve Cropper, Albert Lee and James Burton will gather for a one-off performance in London later this year.

Tickets are on sale now for the 3 Legends 3 Guitarists show, which takes place at the Jazz Cafe on September 13.

The trio promise an “ultimate night” of tracks from each of their careers.

Cropper will also take part in Jerry Lee Lewis’ farewell tour at the London Palladium on September 6 and Glasgow Clyde Auditorium on September 10. He then tours the UK in October and November with the Animals.