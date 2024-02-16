Final acts confirmed for Steelhouse Festival 2024

Welsh festival Steelhouse have confirmed the final acts for this year's event. German metal legends Accept will be special guests on the Saturday, while hotly-tipped Mexican sister act The Warning are also scheduled to perform. Rounding off the additions are shock-rockers South Of Salem and rising Australian star Cassidy Paris, whose debut album New Sensation was released last year.

“Here we are, the final four for 2024," advise festival organisers Max and Mikey. "This announcement really does put the ‘steel’ in Steelhouse. Accept is a band that helped define a genre, their influence cannot be overstated. Metal Heart, Restless and Wild, Balls To The Wall - these are true metal anthems. To have them grace the Steelhouse stage is an honour.



“And as well as the legendary we are pleased to add another set of new names into the mix. The Warning are so exciting, their rise has been meteoric - we hope they'll bring some Monterrey sunshine too! The amount of UK rock fans listening, looking and talking about South Of Salem at the moment speaks for its self. And Cassidy Paris shows how classic rock is resonating with another new generation. You can't stop rock n roll! Come join us at Steelhouse for three days of it at the end of July!”

Acts previously announced for Steelhouse 2024, which will take place at its traditional home of Hafod-Y-Dafal Farm in Wales over the weekend of July 26-28, include MOBO award winners Skindred, The Almighty, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons, The Last Internationale, The Commoners, Jared James Nichols, James And The Cold Gun, Creeping Jean, and Zac & The New Men.

The festival will also pay tribute to the late Bernie Marsden on its opening night, with an event dubbed Bernie Fest. This will be headlined by Bernie Fest Allstars, led by FM guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick and former Skin and present Hand Of Dimes frontman Nev MacDonald. Also paying tribute will be King King, Elles Bailey, Oli Brown & The Dead Collective and The Zac Schulze Gang.

Tickets are on sale now.