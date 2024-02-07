Welsh rockers Skindred have picked up the Best Alternative Music Act prize at this evening's MOBO Awards ceremony, held at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Skindred beat out stiff competition from Alt Blk Era, Arlo Parks, Deijuvhs, Kid Bookie, and Young Fathers to pick up the prize from London duo Nova Twins, whose open letter to MOBO organisers in 2020 prompted the introduction of a indie and rock-oriented category for the first time in 2022.

"Thank you so much," said Skindred frontman Benji Webb upon accepting the award. "You know what? This band Skindred have been going 23 years. I said 23 years! 23 years with the same lineup! We've been through pain and tribulation, we've been through hard times and fun times.

"We wanna thank [category sponsor] Marshall for putting us on this stage tonight, our families, our wives, all the people in our lives. Big up Newport! Big up The MOBOs! Thanks you so very much! Skindred in the area!"

At the last MOBO ceremony, held in late 2022, London grime-punk duo Bob Vylan made history as the first band to win the newly introduced Best Alternative Music Act category. The pairing - comprised of frontman Bobby Vylan and drummer Bobbie Vylan - beat out competition from Nova Twins, Skunk Anansie, Loathe, Kid Bookie and Big Joanie.

Other winners at the year's MOBOs include Tunde, who won the Best Newcomer award, mysterious collective Sault, who picked up the Best R&B/Soul Act prize, and Bugzy Malone, who walked away with the Best Grime Act gong.

The ceremony, who is hosted by Indiyah Polack & Babatúndém Aléshé, can be watched live on YouTube.