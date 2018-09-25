Steel Panther announce Sunset Strip Live UK and European tour dates

Steel Panther have announced that they’ll bring their Sunset Strip Live shows to the UK and Europe in early 2019.

The band have lined up seven dates in total, kicking off at Dublin’s Vicar Street on February 6 and wrapping up with a performance at the Bataclan in Paris on the 15th of the month.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale from 10am GMT on Friday (September 28) while VIP packages will also be available, with the band saying they are: “Bringin’ Hollywood to your neighbourhood. Who’s ready to get weird?”

Steel Panther launched their fourth album Lower The Bar in March last year and followed that with the Lower The Bar Bitchin’ Edition picture disc, featuring the previously limited track Red Headed Step Child.

The band are currently on tour across North America.

Steel Panther Sunset Strip Live UK and European tour

Feb 06: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 07: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Feb 08: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 10: London Roundhouse, UK

Feb 13: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany

Feb 14: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Feb 15: Paris Bataclan, France