Quo detail acoustic live album

Status Quo will release their first acoustic live album, Aquostic!, on April 13 via earMusic.

It was recorded at London’s Roundhouse in October last year, following the launch of their Aquostic! (Stripped Bare) acoustic album, which reached number five in the UK album chart.

Originally broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and the corporation’s on-demand TV service, the recording will be launched in 2CD, 2CD/DVD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray formats. Video editions carry additional behind-the-scenes material.

Classic Rock said of the performance by Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Andrew Bown, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards and Leon Cave: “It works. Brilliantly. It’s no gimmick.”

Tracklist