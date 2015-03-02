Trending

Quo detail acoustic live album

Aquostic! was recorded in London last October

Status Quo will release their first acoustic live album, Aquostic!, on April 13 via earMusic.

It was recorded at London’s Roundhouse in October last year, following the launch of their Aquostic! (Stripped Bare) acoustic album, which reached number five in the UK album chart.

Originally broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and the corporation’s on-demand TV service, the recording will be launched in 2CD, 2CD/DVD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray formats. Video editions carry additional behind-the-scenes material.

Classic Rock said of the performance by Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Andrew Bown, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards and Leon Cave: “It works. Brilliantly. It’s no gimmick.”

Tracklist

  1. And It’s Better Now

  2. Break The Rules

  3. Again And Again

  4. Paper Plane

  5. Mystery Song

  6. Little Lady

  7. Rock ‘N’ Roll

  8. Caroline

  9. What You’re Proposing

  10. Softer Ride

  11. Down Down

  12. Pictures Of Matchstick Men

  13. Down The Dustpipe

  14. All The Reasons

  15. Reasons For Living

  16. Rollin’ Home

  17. Don’t Drive My Car

  18. Claudie

  19. Rain

  20. Marguerita Time

  21. Na Na Na

  22. Whatever You Want

  23. Rockin’ All Over The World

  24. Rock ‘til You Drop

  25. Burning Bridges (On And Off And On Again)