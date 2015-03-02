Quo detail acoustic live album

Status Quo will release their first acoustic live album, Aquostic!, on April 13 via earMusic.
It was recorded at London’s Roundhouse in October last year, following the launch of their Aquostic! (Stripped Bare) acoustic album, which reached number five in the UK album chart.
Originally broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and the corporation’s on-demand TV service, the recording will be launched in 2CD, 2CD/DVD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray formats. Video editions carry additional behind-the-scenes material.
Classic Rock said of the performance by Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Andrew Bown, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards and Leon Cave: “It works. Brilliantly. It’s no gimmick.”
Tracklist
And It’s Better Now
Break The Rules
Again And Again
Paper Plane
Mystery Song
Little Lady
Rock ‘N’ Roll
Caroline
What You’re Proposing
Softer Ride
Down Down
Pictures Of Matchstick Men
Down The Dustpipe
All The Reasons
Reasons For Living
Rollin’ Home
Don’t Drive My Car
Claudie
Rain
Marguerita Time
Na Na Na
Whatever You Want
Rockin’ All Over The World
Rock ‘til You Drop
Burning Bridges (On And Off And On Again)