Static-X set to launch Evil Disco Hell beer

Static-X have teamed up with Metal Monkey Brewing for a new beer.

It’ll be a Helles-style lager titled Evil Disco Hell and it will launch in December carrying an ABV of 5.4%.

Metal Monkey Brewing say: “Working with Tony Campos from the band has been a great experience and a lot of fun coming up with the style, the name, and label ideas – more to come on that.

“A few of us from the brewery saw the band on the original Wisconsin Death Trip tour 20 years ago, so it's awesome to come full circle and work with them on the anniversary tour this year – and it gave us a chance to make another lager.”

The brewery have uploaded a shot of the early label design along with two pictures of the beer being made, which can be seen below.

Static-X recently wrapped up a European tour and will return to North America in November for further live shows.

Earlier this month, the band revealed their new track Hollow, which is set to feature on the Project Regeneration album. The record, which will be released on May 29, 2020, will feature vocal recordings by late frontman Wayne Static.