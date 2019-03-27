Static-X discover more tracks written by Wayne Static - and announce UK tour

Static-X report that they’ve uncovered more material written by their late frontman Wayne Static.

The trio of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay announced that they’d reunited in October last year for a new album titled Project Regeneration, which will feature tracks recorded by Static before his death in 2014.

And in a new Facebook post, the band have checked in to give fans an update on how work on the record is progressing.

They say: “We have amazing news! After announcing Project Regeneration to the world, we unexpectedly uncovered even more unreleased tracks left behind by Wayne.

“Because of this, the album will have fewer guest vocalists and more complete songs featuring lead vocals by Wayne Static. In the end, we couldn’t be more excited about the music we are making together and we know that Wayne would be honoured and proud.”

They add: “These extra tracks create a lot of unexpected work for us and for our producers. As a result, our timeline has been thrown off a little bit.”

No release date for the record has been announced – but, after revealing they’d head out on tour with DevilDriver this summer across North America, the band have now announced 10 UK shows for September and October.

They’ll be supported by Wednesday 13, Soil and Dope.

Bassist Campos says: “Our intention is to pay ultimate respect to Wayne and to celebrate the music that has been in all of our hearts for more than 20 years.

“It’s all about channeling the vibe from 1999 to the best of our ability and playing those classic Static-X songs live and loud.”

To mark the announcement, the band have shared a promotional video which includes a never-before-seen clip showing them performing a newly-recorded version of Push It featuring an “unidentified vocalist.”

Static-X 2019 UK tour

Sep 24: Bristol SWX

Sep 25: Cardiff Tramshed

Sep 26: London Electric Ballroom

Sep 27: Nottingham Rock City

Sep 28: Leeds Stylus

Sep 29: Southampton Engine Rooms

Oct 01: Newcastle Northumbria Institute

Oct 02: Glasgow Garage

Oct 03: Manchester The Ritz

Oct 04: Birmingham O2 Institute