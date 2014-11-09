Stars gather for benefit album

Peter Gabriel has joined a host of musicians on a benefit album released to raise funds for Palestinian charities.

Titled 2 Unite All the album features 26 tracks from dozens of other artists including System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian, Def Leppard’s Rick Allen and The Police’s Stewart Copeland.

Gabriel collaborated with Copeland on Across The River – an updated version of the track which appeared on the 1982 WOMAD benefit compilation Music And Rhythm.

The prog icon says: “Although I’m sure both the Palestinian and Israeli people would benefit enormously from just a fair two-state agreement based around the ’67 borders, we have watched the Palestinians subjected to more and more suffering for far too long, especially in Gaza. Meanwhile, their long-held land is repeatedly stolen by force for illegal settlements.

“I am not, and never have been, anti-Israeli or anti-Semitic; I am anti-Israeli government policy, anti-injustice, anti-oppression and anti-occupation.

“There is clearly a growing movement around the world willing to speak out, including my own country’s parliament. I am happy to be one of those voices now asking the Israeli government, ‘Where is that two state solution you have so long said you wanted?’ And, more simply saying, ‘Enough.’”

System Of A Down’s Tankian, who recorded Spinning Mysteries At The Sacred Grove with Copeland, adds: “Helping to rebuild the lives of Palestinians in Gaza is a necessary and noble worldwide humanitarian prerogative that we must not shy away from. It’s the least we can do for a people that have suffered under an occupation, embargo and invasion.”

All proceeds from sales of the album will go to support the surgical and medical teams of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency and Project Peace On Earth.