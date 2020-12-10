Starbenders release Coming Up Roses, yet another giant single from Love Potions

Rising stars Starbenders have released Coming Up Roses, yet another high quality single from their second Love Potions album, which is rapidly shaping up to be the Thriller or Hysteria of the glam-goth-punk underground.

Like other previous half-dozen singles already ripped from Love Potions' critically-acclaimed grooves, Coming Up Roses features a chorus so buoyant it might actually raise the Titanic.

“The video reveals the band’s hard rocking side which is reminiscent of the bone crushing fury found in early Guns N’ Roses,” proclaims a statement from the band's representatives here on Earth. “What really throws Coming Up Roses over the top is a searing lead guitar solo and wickedly raspy vocals from frontwoman Kimi Shelter that has her standing on the shoulders of gods from rock'n'roll’s most glorious eras.”

“This number is a celebration of our exoneration from the past," says Shelter. "Rock'n'roll has given us the answer. Turn the amps up and say, 'Fuck it, we’re coming up roses'."

And so say all of us.

Previously, the band have released videos for Bitches Be Witches, Push, Can't Cheat Time, Something Ain't Right, Cover Me and London, and they show no signs of stopping.

