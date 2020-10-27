Starbenders' dazzling Witches Be Bitches is a celebration of the 'dark and different'

Atlanta glam outfit Starbenders have spent much of 2020 releasing a series of dazzling singles from their Love Potions album, and the latest, Bitches Be Witches, is no different.

Released to mark humanity's annual Halloween celebrations, Bitches Be Witches finds lead Starbender Kimi Shelter in captivating form, coming on like a gothic Stevie Nicks in the verses before the chorus explodes like some kind of triumphant melody bomb.

"Those accused of witchcraft were once burned at the stake," explains Shelter. "Maybe they were a little different, more in tune than those around them, a touch more luminous. Although the use of fire is no longer utilised, the flames of fear and hate still burn bright.

"This song is a celebration of the dark and different. It’s also a reminder to anyone who’s listening that we can reject the black magic of words and actions meant to harm us. When we do, it’s returned to them. Bitches be witches."

The video features a nun who's clearly up to no good, the band playing in what might be a study borrowed from an Edwardian gentleman, and an actual exorcism. It finishes by cutting to a limited edition transparent purple vinyl copy of Love Potions, available now from the Sumerian store.

Bitches Be Witches follows in the stack-heeled footsteps of Push, Can't Cheat Time, Something Ain't Right and Cover Me.