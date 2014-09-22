Staind Lewis in plane drama

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis was forced to cancel a solo show after his plane skidded off a runway.

He was a passenger in the private jet on Saturday evening, aiming to fly from Texas to Oklahoma, when the incident took place.

An official statement describes the Cessna Citation V as having been “disabled” and “prohibiting the safe continuation of the flight.”

Lewis last night posted a picture of the scene and said: “I’m so glad that we are safe. However, I am really sorry that the fans in Tulsa were disappointed with me not making last night’s show. I promise I’ll be back to Tulsa soon.”

He’s been concentrating on his solo career for most of 2014, with Staind taking a back seat for the time being. Their last album was 2011’s self-titled seventh release.