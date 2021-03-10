St. Vincent almost made a "heavy" album that sounds like Tool

St. Vincent has revealed that she almost made a "heavy" Tool-inspired album before recording her 70s-influenced new album Daddy's Home.

The musician – whose real name is Annie Clark – spoke to Bryce Segall on his Radio.com’s New Arrivals show about her new album, and how she initially wanted to go down a much heavier route with the sound.

“The crazy thing about music is, you can plan and plan and think you’re gonna go one way, and then you start writing and the music just takes you wherever the music takes you. That was certainly the experience with this.

"I was dead set in my mind that after Masseduction I was just gonna make this like, heavy record. Like just heavy the whole time — like, ‘Hey kids, you like Tool? Well, you’ll love the St. Vincent record,’ you know? I got sort of down a road with that, but I kept finding that I didn’t have anything to say there.

"It didn’t feel anything, to go more angular and harder after Masseduction, but where it did feel like something, and felt free and fun and fresh and a lot of other ‘f’ words, was to just go back to the music I’ve listened to more than anything else, which is stuff made in New York from ’71 to ’76 — post flower child, pre-disco, pre-punk — and just sit in that space for a bit. And that’s where the music ended up taking me.”

St. Vincent has expressed her love for metal in the past, and in 2018 she did a 'Life in 6+ Riffs' video for BBC Radio 6 which included Pantera and Tool.

Daddy's Home is out May 14 on Loma Vista Recordings.