Springsteen releases Hunter Of Invisible Game video

Bruce Springsteen has released a video for Hunter Of Invisible Game, from his High Hopes album.

The short film was made with Thom Zimny, who worked with Springsteen on Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run, and The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town.

“For a long part of the year, Thom Zimny and I have been talking about shooting a short film for Hunter Of Invisible Game”, says Springstreen. “We’ve finally got the job done, and we think it’s one of our best.”

The video for Hunter Of Invisible Game can be viewed on the Boss’s website.