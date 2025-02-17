"I feel like crying, that was beautiful." Spiritbox's Alexandra Palace show is the end of an era: where they go from rising stars to metal's next big thing

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

"CUT DOWN THE ALTAR!" Spiritbox's UK live debut at Download Festival in 2022 wasn't just one of the best Download debuts since Trivium's legendary pop-up in 2005, but also set a breakneck pace for their ascent. First, they first played to a packed tent, then the following night to 800 eager fans at London's Islington Academy. Not even three years later, they're headlining a sold-out arena show to 10,000 people at the Alexandra Palace. Talk about a meteoric rise.

Of course, the timing is a little odd. On March 7, the Canadian band's much-anticipated second album Tsunami Sea will be released. Which begs the question: is tonight a celebration of what came before, or an introduction to what comes next?

First up though, is a pounding workout from Stray From The Path. There's nothing especially flashy about their brand of metallic hardcore, but Stray sure know how to whip up a crowd. The howling refrains of "Are you in or in the way?" of opener Needful Things offer a handy reminder that while good, anthemic hardcore isn't a rocket science, there's an undeniable magic when a band strike the right chord.

"I know it's not Friday, but give me some fucking Friday energy goddamnit," Andrew Dijorio commands, before demanding 100 crowdsurfers fly over the barriers to latest single Kubrick Stare. While we're not keeping count, the tide of bodies flying over the barriers to the song's stomping beats certainly feels like mission accomplished.

After that, Periphery were always going to have an uphill battle. It's not one they're entirely unprepared for, however: howling to life with Wildfire, their ultra-technical, thumping brand of djent flavoured prog metal picks up the baton admirably. Ironically, it's in the more esoteric flourishes that make Wildfire so brilliant where the band fall flat live, a backing tape of jazzy piano dragging momentum to a near stand-still as the band lurk looking a little lost amidst the massive surroundings.

There's no denying the enormity of songs like Atropos or CHRVCH BVRNER. But with just a standard backdrop and flashing lights to back them up - something that was always going to feel incredibly static after Stray - it feels like they're left grasping for something more that could really elevate their performance and make it feel suited to an arena-sized stage.

Spiritbox have no such issues. Starting out behind a massive curtain, the choice to open by debuting a brand new song - Fata Morgana - is brave, but also sets the tone for a very special night. Because make no mistake: Spiritbox's Alexandra Palace headline show is the end of an era before Spiritbox officially became an arena band.

"I honestly didn't think we'd sell this show out," vocalist Courtney LaPlante admits with a wry chuckle.

For all her self-depreciative humour, Courtney feels like a metal icon in the making, strutting around the stage with a possessive presence that would draw attention even if she weren't deploying vocals that swing between larynx-crushing howls and serene melodies.

The juddering riffs of Cellar Door and Jaded speak to the band's shift towards more prog/djenty directions on The Fear Of Fear, while Perfect Soul - the first of the recent singles the band air tonight - utilises gorgeous melodies amidst grinding heft, while electronic interludes provide connective connective tissue between songs that keeps momentum constantly building.

The love for the band is strong tonight and - appropriately, given it is the eve before Valentine's Day - Courtney even invites a couple of superfans onstage for a proposal (she says yes, thankfully!). It all adds to an air of magic that permeates the whole show, a night of new beginnings and celebrations that sees songs aired for the first time (Sew Me Up, No Loss, No Love) alongside fan-favourites. Circle With Me and Holy Roller still feel colossal - not hurt in the least by the addition of pyro - but Soft Spine looks like it could be en route to taking the crown as the new essential Spiritbox live banger.

Gearing up for a big finish on Constance, the band start out acoustic before lurching into the song's majestic, crashing notes as a blizzard of confetti blasts out into the crowd. "I feel like crying right now, that was beautiful," admits Courtney and as she shares one last heartfelt message of thanks for everyone that's joined their journey so far, it feels like we've just witnessed another big moment in metal history and something truly magical. Tonight was the night Spiritbox officially stepped up as metal's next big thing.

Tsunami Sea is out March 7 via Rise. Spiritbox play Download Festival in June and support Linkin Park at Wembley Stadium on June 28. To read more about Spiritbox, pick up the new issue of Metal Hamer, on-sale now.

