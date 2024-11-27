Watch Knocked Loose and Poppy destroy Jimmy Kimmel Live! with the heaviest talk show performance in history

Hardcore upstarts Knocked Loose brought some crash, bang, wallop to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (November 26), performing Grammy-nominated track Suffocate with genre-splicer Poppy.

The band played the song in the pouring rain during the ABC talk show and brought a full-scale production along, including video screens and fireballs. The audience in front of them proceeded to go apeshit as well. Watch video of the performance below.

The Jimmy Kimmel slot closes what’s been a monumental 2024 for Knocked Loose. After finding Tiktok fame and playing Coachella in 2023, the band opened this year with a UK and European tour supported by blackgaze icons Deafheaven, then played across North America with Show Me The Body and Loathe supporting.

Their album You Won’t Go When You’re Supposed To was released via aptly named label Pure Noise on May 10 and found critical acclaim. Metal Hammer’s Stephen Hill awarded it 4.5 stars in his review, writing, “Knocked Loose have made the heaviest, most punishing and destructive album of their career.”

In August and September, the band supported Slipknot across North America as the nu metal idols celebrated 25 years of their self-titled debut album.

News of Suffocate being nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance broke earlier this month. Knocked Loose face some stiff competition – with Metallica, Judas Priest, Gojira and Spiritbox also nominated – and the winner will be named at the Los Angeles ceremony on February 2.

In March 2025, Knocked Loose will tour Europe and the UK, supported by special guests Basement, Harm’s Way and Pest Control. See below for dates and details.

Knocked Loose ft. Poppy – Suffocate - YouTube Watch On

Mar 17: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Mar 18: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Mar 20: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 21: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Mar 22: Lille L’Aéronef, France

Mar 24: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Mar 25: Cologne Palladium, germany

Mar 27: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Mar 28: Leipzig Hause Auensee, Germany

Mar 29: Munich TonHalle, Germany