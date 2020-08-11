Sparks are forced to reschedule 2020 UK and European tour

Sparks have announced that they’ve been forced to call off their planned 2020 UK and European tour.

The band were due to play dates throughout October in support of their new album A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, which was released in May this year.

But with lockdown restrictions still in place across the live music world, Ron and Russell Mael have had to move the shows into May and June next year – and they’ve also added an extra UK date in Bexhill On Sea.

The duo say: “We have been eagerly looking forward to the live shows and especially playing the new album, but with everyone’s health and safety being the priority in this new and unpredictable era, we’ve rescheduled the tour for May and June of next year.

“We are sure you all are understanding of this necessary decision. We look forward to seeing everyone on tour in May and June 2021.”

Tickets previously purchased for the 2020 shows will remain valid for the new dates, while further tickets will go on general sale from 10am BST this coming Friday (August 14).

Sparks: A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip

Sparks return with their 24th studio album A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip. The follow-up to 2017's Hippopotamus features the singles Lawnmower and One For The Ages.View Deal

Sparks 2021 UK and European tour

May 20: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

May 21: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

May 23: London Roundhouse, UK

May 25: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

May 26: Belfast Limelight Club, UK

May 28: Bexhill De La War Pavilion, UK

May 30: Berlin Metropol, Germany

May 31: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Jun 03: Barcelona Primavera, Spain

Jun 06: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Jun 07: ParisCasino De Paris, France

Jun 09: Copenhagen Dr Koncerthuset, Denmark

Jun10: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway

Jun12: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden