Soundgarden post studio picture

Soundgarden have posted a picture of them in the studio working on the follow-up to 2012’s King Animal.

Frontman Chris Cornell said last month that work on the band’s seventh album was under way, and the image posted on their Facebook page confirms as much.

It includes the caption: “Working on new material this week.”

Guitarist Kim Thayill predicted in February that the band’s next work would arrive in 2016.

Cornell’s solo album Higher Truth is released on September 18 and he begins a US tour on the same day.