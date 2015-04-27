Soulfly take flight with Archangel

Max Cavalera has revealed Soulfly’s 10th album will be called Archangel.

It’s set for an August release via Nuclear Blast and Cavalera reports the follow-up to 2013’s Savages is the type of album that only comes along “once in a lifetime.”

He tells Metal Wani: “It’s pretty much done. I’m excited – it’s an interesting record. It’s an epic and mystic Soulfly album that we don’t really do every day.

“It’s one of those records that comes out once in a lifetime. It has really crazy sounds and different dimensions. It’s more experimental than the other stuff but it’s still heavy as hell, and it’s still fast.”

Meanwhile, Cavalera’s former band Sepultura have announced plans to release a limited-edition seven-inch single to mark their 30th anniversary.

Under My Skin will launch on June 5 on black, yellow and green vinyl with a live version of Kairos on the b-side. Only 200 of each will be made available and they can be pre-ordered via Nuclear Blast’s online store.

In addition, they’ve released a stream of DarkSide – a track the band recorded for the Brazilian publisher of the same name. Hear it below.