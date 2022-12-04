Soulfly announce 57-date US tour in support of Totem

Soulfly will play 57 dates across the United States next year in support of their latest album Totem.

Tickets are on sale now for the tour, which kicks off in Tucson, Arizona, on January 25. Support will come from Bodyboz, Half Heard Voices, Skinflint and Drift

Frontman Max Cavalera says: "After the amazing reception Totem got from fans, I’m very excited to bring this intense tour across America! Once again, we’re bringing new upcoming bands to our Tribe. Support the underground!”

Totem, Soulfly's 12th album, is described by Metal Hammer as "multifaceted in its balls-to-the-wall aggro. For those who’ve been paying attention for the last 25 years, this is precisely what you’d want Soulfly to be."

Cavalera later told Metal Hammer that Soulfly was his salvation after he left Sepultura. He said: “First, it’s a fucking miracle I'm here. I survived all this shit. I joke about it, but we survived glam and we survived grunge. I wear my white hairs with pride, you know?

"I'm getting old, but I try not to think of that as a burden, more like something you can embrace because of the wisdom you have. It's pretty amazing man, because I didn't know what Soulfly was in the beginning. I was so confused, I didn't want my music career to end because I'm not in Sepultura. Soulfly was my salvation.”

Soulfly Totem US Tour 2023

Jan 25: The Rock – Tucson, AZ

Jan 26: Orpheum – Flagstaff, AZ

Jan 27: Inspired Moments Event Center – Farmington, NM

Jan 28: Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

Jan 29: RockHouse – El Paso, TX

Jan 31: The Vanguard – Tulsa, OK

Feb 01: Trees – Dallas, TX

Feb 02: Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

Feb 03: The Rock Box – San Antonio, TX

Feb 04: Scout Bar – Houston, TX

Feb 05: The Parish @ HOB – New Orleans, LA

Feb 07: Downtown Music Hall – Ft. Walton Beach, FL

Feb 08: Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

Feb 09: The Haven – Orlando, FL

Feb 10: The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

Feb 11: Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Feb 13: New Brookland Tavern – West Columbia, SC

Feb 14: Elevation 27 – Virginia Beach, VA

Feb 15: Broken Goblet Brewing – Bensalem, PA

Feb 16: Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

Feb 17: Dingbatz – Clifton, NJ

Feb 18: Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

Feb 19: Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT

Feb 20: Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

Feb 21: Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

Feb 23: The Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY

Feb 24: Rec Room – Buffalo, NY

Feb 25: Lovedrafts – Mechanicsburg, PA

Feb 26: Crafthouse – Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 28: Skully’s Music Diner – Columbus, OH

Mar 01: The Machine Shop – Flint, MI

Mar 02: The Music Factory – Battle Creek, MI

Mar 03: The Forge – Joliet, IL

Mar 04: The Apollo Theatre – Belvidere, IL

Mar 05: Turf Club – St. Paul, MN

Mar 07: Waiting Room – Omaha, NE

Mar 08: Outland Ballroom – Springfield, MO

Mar 10: HQ – Denver, CO

Mar 11: Moxi Theater – Greeley, CO

Mar 13: Pub Station – Billings, MT

Mar 14: The Newberry – Great Falls, MT

Mar 15: The Knitting Factory Spokane – Spokane, WA

Mar 16: El Corazon – Seattle, WA

Mar 17: Bossanova Ballroom – Portland, OR

Mar 18: WOW Hall – Eugene, OR

Mar 19: Virginia Street Brewhouse – Reno, NV

Mar 21: The Phoenix Theater – Petaluma, CA

Mar 22: Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

Mar 23: The Atrium @ The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

Mar 24: DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA

Mar 25: Strummer’s – Fresno, CA

Mar 26: Ventura Music Hall – Ventura, CA

Mar 28: Transplants Brewing Company – Palmdale, CA

Mar 29: Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

Mar 30: Glass House Concert Hall – Pomona, CA

Mar 31: Music Box – San Diego, CA

Apr 01: The Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ