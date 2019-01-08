Soulfly and 3 more artists confirmed for Bloodstock 2019

Bloodstock organisers have added a further four bands to this year’s bill.

The event will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 8-11, with Sabaton and Scorpions previously confirmed as headliners.

And today, it’s been revealed that Max Cavalera’s Soulfly, Powerwolf, Incite and Swallow The Sun will also play at the UK festival.

Soulfly will play on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Friday, with Cavalera saying he’s excited to be appearing at Catton Park.

He says: “Bloodstock 2019, get ready! It will be a Cavalera invasion! Soulfly will be playing a lot of songs off our new album Ritual.

“My son Richie is coming with Incite, too and together we will make a day to remember! Fuck yeah! Let the Ritual begin!”

Incite will open the main stage on the Friday in support of their upcoming studio album Built To Destroy.

Powerwolf will also play the main stage on the Friday, with the band checking in to say: “We're looking forward to returning to the mighty Bloodstock festival after almost 10 years to celebrate the metal mass with our friends in the UK. This is going to be a truly wild one!”

Finnish outfit Swallow The Sun will take to the main stage on the Saturday and last week released their new track Upon The Water, which will feature on their When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light album.

The other artists who were previously confirmed are Anthrax, Dee Snider, Cradle Of Filth, Children Of Bodom, Soilwork, Queensryche, Hypocrisy, Code Orange, Skeletonwitch, Rotting Christ, Eluveitie, Death Angel, Metal Church, Grand Magus, Evil Scarecrow, Ross The Boss, Dimmu Borgir, Thy Art Is Murder and Tesseract.

Tickets are available from the official Bloodstock website.