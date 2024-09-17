“We put so much work and love into the Imposter Syndrome album and we’re so excited to finally bring that to the stage”: Viral shredder Sophie Lloyd announces debut US concert, shares cover of Alice Cooper’s Poison

Viral sensation Sophie Lloyd has announced her debut US show.

The guitarist, who’s played with Machine Gun Kelly’s live band since 2022, will headline Los Angeles’ legendary Whisky A Go Go on January 16. The concert will follow Lloyd’s solo live debut, which will be made at the Underworld in London, UK, on October 17 and sold out in minutes. Both dates are promoting her 2023 debut solo album, Imposter Syndrome.

Lloyd comments: “I’m so excited to be announcing my show at Whisky Go Go in LA! We put so much work and love into the Imposter Syndrome album and we’re so excited to finally bring that to the stage, first in London in October and then to LA in January.”

She adds: “I’m so grateful for the strong American audience I’ve gained online over the years, and I definitely think it’s about time I head over there and rock out with them in person! It was incredible to see the response to our London show and I hope the US will be just as excited to experience what we’ve got in store. It’s especially special to be playing at The Whisky, which is such an important part of rock and roll history, where almost all of my guitar heroes have played multiple times.”

To accompany the concert announcement, Lloyd has released a shred cover of Alice Cooper’s classic track Poison. Watch the video for the rendition below.

Metal Hammer’s Adam Brennan reviewed Imposter Syndrome in November and gave it a glowing 8/10 score. He wrote: “Having a built up a massive online following that led to touring in Machine Gun Kelly’s backing band, Sophie Lloyd is now unleashing what so many of her peers are unable to: a well-produced and star-backed full-length, taking her career to the next stage.”

Tickets to Lloyd’s Los Angeles show are now available.

