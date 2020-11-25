Sony headphones prices plummet for Black Friday, including Sony WH-1000XM3 and WF-1000XM3 models

Amazon has just unveiled some sweet Black Friday wireless headphones deals , with some of the biggest discounts being applied to Sony gear . There are four sets of mega noise cancelling headphones and earphones included in these deals, with each promising superb audio fidelity for a very low price indeed.

Sony’s wireless noise cancelling ‘phones are among the best you can get in the price bracket anyway, so to see these discounts means there’s never been a better time to snap up a pair. There are four models available, including the entry-level Sony WH-CH700N (now just £75), the Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass (reduced to £119), the high-end Sony WH-1000XM3 (now £219) and the discreet Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earphones (down from £220 to just £149).

Sony WH-1000XM3: Was £330, now £219, save £111

Sitting near the top-end of the range are the Sony WH-1000XM3, which offer excellent audio quality and a long battery life. We particularly like the quick charge function, which gives you five hours of listening for a quick 10-minute blast of charging. Noise cancellation is excellent - the best in this price bracket - making these easy to recommend.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3: Was £220, now £149, save £51

If over-the-ear headphones don’t work for you, then the Sony WF-1000XM3 are the ideal solution. These subtle in-ears boast the same tricks as their larger buddies, like a long battery life and outstanding noise cancellation, just in a form factor you can use for exercising in.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N: Was £147, now £119, save £28

For anyone who enjoys bass-heavy music, the Sony WH-XB900Ns are ideal. These wireless, noise cancelling headphones deliver plenty in the way of fearsome low-end, yet without losing any of the sparkle you’d expect. With decent battery life and quick-charging, this Amazon deal is well worth your time.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N: Was £92, now £75, save £17

As a low-cost entry to the world of noise cancelling, the Sony WH-CH700Ns are a great option. For just £75 this Black Friday you get a very capable set of cans with decent battery life and smart assistant connectivity. A lot of headphones for not a lot of money. Highly recommended.View Deal

Noise cancellation performs well across the range, even from the less expensive models, meaning you can soak up those riffs without being disturbed. They each also boast built-in smart assistant functionality, so you can incorporate them into your connected home (or just ask them random questions…).

With so many great deals floating around this Black Friday it can be hard to know which ones to take up, but with these discounts on wireless, noise-cancelling headphones from a respected brand, you can at least buy with confidence knowing the products you’ll get will deliver the goods.

