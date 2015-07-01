Sonny Landreth in rare UK show

Slide guitar star Sonny Landreth has announced a live gig in London in October.

The Louisiana resident will play at the city’s Under The Bridge on October 26.

Landreth, 64, has just released his 12th album Bound By The Blues – a return to his musical roots. He recently said: “Ever since The Road We’re On fans have been asking me, ‘When are you going to do another blues album?’

“I thought I’d get back to the simple but powerful blues form. I’d been playing a lot of these songs on the road with my band, and we’ve been taking them into some surprising places musically.

“So going into the studio to record them with just our trio seemed like the next step.”

Landreth is touring the album in Europe and the US: Jul 10: Brookfield Summer Nights, IL Jul 11: Madison La Fete de Marquette, WI Jul 16: St Julien Guitare En Scene, France Jul 17: Sion Sous Les Etolies Festival, Switzerland Aug 15: Wausau Big Bull Fall Blues, WI Aug 18: Apple Valley Weesner, guesting with Robert Cray, MN Sep 10: Evaston Space, IL Sep 11: Bloomington Castle Theatre, IL Oct 10: Daytona Beach Blues Festival, FL