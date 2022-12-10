Solstice offer fans free live album and concert film

UK proggers Solstice's performance from this year's 2Days Prog+1 is now available to fans for free

UK prog rockers Solstice are offering another free live album download to fans who sign up to their mailing list.

In a repeat of last year's offer of Sia Live, the band have made their performance from this year's 2Days Prog+1 is now available to fans as Live In Veruno, a downloadable album and concert film, for free or 'pay what you want' as a "thank you to all the brilliant folk who've supported the band in 2022."

"2Days Prog+1 was such a special show for us and as well as treating you like... well pro musicians, their amazing team also provided the live feed to the big screen and  multi-track audio from the desk so it's a cool document of a career highlight for the band," says guitarist Andy Glass.

Sign up to the bands mailing list here.

Solstice's latest album, Light Up, will be released early next year.

