Solstafir frontman shares first single from post-rock project Isafjord - listen to Falin Skemmd here!

By Natasha Scharf
( Prog )
published

Sólstafir's Addi Tryggvason teases the ethereal Falin Skemmd ahead of new album Hjartastjaki

Icelandic duo Isafjord in black and white
(Image credit: Agúst Atlason)

Sólstafir's Aðalbjörn 'Addi' Tryggvason has teamed up with former Pain Of Salvation guitarist Ragnar Zolberg for the cool post-rock project Isafjørd. You can stream their brooding first single, Falin Skemmd, below – they say it's about, "freeing yourself from a toxic relationship and moving on to a brighter future.”

The Icelandic duo met on the road with Ragnar recruited to play live session bass for Sólstafir. They've turned their craft for cool, cinematic sounds and passion for melancholic music into the album Hjartastjaki, which is out on December 2 via Svart. Its songs – apparently inspired by everyone from The Beatles to Fields Of The Nephilim and Godspeed You! Black Emperor – were recorded at Ragnar's home in a Norwegian forest during a cold Nordic winter and many were written in a single day.

Sólstafir released their most recent album, Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love, in 2020. They're due to return to the UK in February 2023 where they'll play five shows as part of their scheduled tour with Katatonia.

Ready to hear more? Check out Isafjørd's Falin Skemmd below!

