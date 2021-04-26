Solar power headphones are a thing and we’re ready to bask in their warm glow

With lockdown restrictions beginning to ease, many of us are starting to make plans to get out a little bit more and for some, that means taking our music with us. But what if you didn’t have to charge your wireless headphones the night before and could just slip them on and let them charge on the go?

Well thanks to Swedish audio firm Urbanista, this will be something you’ll be able to do in the near future, as their new Los Angeles headphones use Exeger 'Powerfoyle' solar foil material to transform “all forms of light into clean, endless energy” to powering up the cans.

The company say: “For the first time ever, you can experience virtually unlimited listening. Los Angeles constantly charges whenever exposed to light, either outdoors or indoors, providing you with virtually infinite playtime. The brighter the light, the better.”

And that’s not all – the Los Angeles headphones have hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) which can be activated with a single touch of a button, and the audio will automatically pause if you remove the headphones and kick back in as soon as you have them back over your lugs.

Urbanista have yet to reveal when the Los Angeles will be available to pre-order, with those wishing to find out more urged to join their mailing list through their official website.