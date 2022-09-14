Soilwork guitarist David Andersson has died aged 47

David Andersson, guitarist for Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, has died. He was 47 years old.

The news was confirmed in a post by Soilwork across their social media accounts earlier today (September 14). It read: “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing. He was one of a kind and a brilliant man in so many ways. He was our guitarist for more than 10 years and had a big impact on Soilwork’s musical journey forward. Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. We will miss him dearly and will continue to carry the musical legacy that he was a part of. Our deepest condolences goes out to his family. Forever grateful for the time we spent with you and all the good laughs. Thank you Dr. Dave. See you on the other side.

“We encourage everyone to respect the privacy of David‘s family and friends in these tragic times.”

Andersson joined Soilwork in 2012, replacing guitarist Peter Wichers. He appeared on their ninth studio album The Living Infinite the following year and remained in the lineup ever since. The band’s most recent album, Övergivenheten, was released in late August through Nuclear Blast.

He was performed in The Night Flight Orchestra with Soilwork singer Björn 'Speed' Strid, Together, they recorded six studio albums, including 2021’s Aeromantic II.

"Goodnight sweet doctor," reads a statement posted by The Night Flight Orchestra. "We all hope you've finally found peace. We will miss you so much. You were one of a kind and a brilliant musician. Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. It hurts so much. Our deepest condolences goes out to David Andersson's family on this difficult day. He's music will live on forever. Thank you for all the unforgettable times together. See you on the other side."

No cause of death has been confirmed.

A post shared by Soilwork (@soilwork) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on