Soft Machine announce Ronnie Scotts date in April

Soft Machine will pay tribute to late drummer John Marshall at one-off Ronnie Scott's headline show

Canterbury legends Soft Machine have announced they will perform a headline show at London's prestigious Ronnie Scott's Club in Soho on April 10.

The current line-up of guitarist John Etheridge, saxophonist Theo Travis, bassist Fred Thelonious Baker and drummer Asaf Sirkis will perform a set from 6.45-7.45pm in honour of their late drummer John Marshall, who passed away last year.

"This concert is dedicated to the memory of the late and truly great John Marshall, who played drums with Soft Machine from 1972 till last year," says Travis. "His very last gig was at Ronnie’s with Soft Machine - a fitting end to a great career and he is sorely missed."

Marshall first joined Soft Machine in January 1972 following the sacking of  then drummer Phil Howard in the middle of recording their Fifth album. He appeared on every subsequent Soft Machine studio album, through to last year's Other Doors album, although he'd stepped down from live performance at the beginning of 2023 and sadly died in September of that year.

Tickets are priced between £30-45. Get tickets here.

