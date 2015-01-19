Snot snap up Mike Smith for Euro tour

Snot have called up Mike Smith to fill in for guitarist Sonny Mayo on their upcoming European tour.

Smith, formerly of Limp Bizkit, previously played in place of Mayo in 1998 and has stepped up once again after Mayo pulled out of the tour due to business commitments.

Snot’s Mikey Doling says: “Mike Smith is an awesome guitarist and even greater person. He saved the day for us replacing Sonny for most of our touring in 1998, including on Ozzfest. It makes perfect sense to have him aboard again and we are grateful for his return

“Sonny will always be in Snot. He has a rad company that he is just getting off the ground and he has to hang back on this tour. We totally understand he has a lot on his plate. We will miss him, but completely support him all the way.”

Snot are fronted by Carl Bensley for the upcoming run of shows, which includes 11 UK dates next month.

Feb 10: Southampton Joiners

Feb 11: Plymouth The Hub

Feb 12: Bristol The Exchange

Feb 13: Stoke The Underground

Feb 14: Newcastle The Cluny

Feb 15: Glasgow Audio

Feb 16: Huddersfield The Parish

Feb 17: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Feb 18: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Feb 19: London The Garage

Feb 20: Brighton Audio