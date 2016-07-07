Smokey Robinson to receive Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize

Smokey Robinson is to be the next US Library Of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

He’ll receive the honour in Washington, DC, in November, after the government body decided to reward his talent as “one of music’s greatest living lyrical poets.”

The Library notes the former Miracles frontman’s career achievement of having worked on over 4000 songs, influencing the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson and others – and having had 1965 classic The Tracks Of My Tears added to the National Recording Registry in 2007 as a “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant sound recording.”

Robinson says: “It gives me such joy and gratitude to be included among the past recipients of this most prestigious songwriting award.”

Librarian David Mao adds: “As a singer, songwriter, producer and record executive, Smokey Robinson is a musical legend.

“His rich melodies are works of art – enduring, meaningful and powerful. He’s a master at crafting lyrics that speak to the heart and soul, expressing ordinary themes in an extraordinary way.

“It’s that quality in his music that makes him one of the greatest poetic songwriters of our time.”

Robinson joins a roll including Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Bacharach and David, Paul McCartney and others.

Tour Dates

Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 5:00PM Rodney Strong Vineyards Healdsburg, United States Friday, August 19, 2016 at 9:00PM Casino Rama Resort Rama, Canada Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 7:00PM Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, United States Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:30PM Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre Englewood, United States Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PM Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Newport Beach, United States Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 8:00PM Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, United States Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 9:00PM The Canyon Agoura Hills, United States Friday, October 14, 2016 at 9:00PM The Rose Pasadena, United States Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 9:00PM Saban Theatre Beverly Hills, United States Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 8:00PM Lynn Auditorium Lynn, United States

Tyler duets with Smokey Robinson