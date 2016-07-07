Smokey Robinson to receive Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize

Smokey Robinson is to be the next US Library Of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
He’ll receive the honour in Washington, DC, in November, after the government body decided to reward his talent as “one of music’s greatest living lyrical poets.”
The Library notes the former Miracles frontman’s career achievement of having worked on over 4000 songs, influencing the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson and others – and having had 1965 classic The Tracks Of My Tears added to the National Recording Registry in 2007 as a “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant sound recording.”
Robinson says: “It gives me such joy and gratitude to be included among the past recipients of this most prestigious songwriting award.”
- Swedish police hunt festival gang who carried out 35 sexual assaults
- Ginger Baker recovering ‘miraculously’ after heart surgery and fall
- Queen, Pink Floyd, Beatles head up best selling albums of all time in the UK
- Skingasms are a sign of 'emotional and imaginative' personality
Librarian David Mao adds: “As a singer, songwriter, producer and record executive, Smokey Robinson is a musical legend.
“His rich melodies are works of art – enduring, meaningful and powerful. He’s a master at crafting lyrics that speak to the heart and soul, expressing ordinary themes in an extraordinary way.
“It’s that quality in his music that makes him one of the greatest poetic songwriters of our time.”
Robinson joins a roll including Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Bacharach and David, Paul McCartney and others.
Tour Dates
|Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 5:00PM
|Rodney Strong Vineyards
|Healdsburg, United States
|Friday, August 19, 2016 at 9:00PM
|Casino Rama Resort
|Rama, Canada
|Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|Bethel, United States
|Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
|Englewood, United States
|Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Hyatt Regency Newport Beach
|Newport Beach, United States
|Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Majestic Theatre San Antonio
|San Antonio, United States
|Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 9:00PM
|The Canyon
|Agoura Hills, United States
|Friday, October 14, 2016 at 9:00PM
|The Rose
|Pasadena, United States
|Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 9:00PM
|Saban Theatre
|Beverly Hills, United States
|Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Lynn Auditorium
|Lynn, United States