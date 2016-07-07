Trending

Smokey Robinson to receive Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize

The US Library Of Congress has named Smokey Robinson as the next recipient of their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

He’ll receive the honour in Washington, DC, in November, after the government body decided to reward his talent as “one of music’s greatest living lyrical poets.”

The Library notes the former Miracles frontman’s career achievement of having worked on over 4000 songs, influencing the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson and others – and having had 1965 classic The Tracks Of My Tears added to the National Recording Registry in 2007 as a “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant sound recording.”

Robinson says: “It gives me such joy and gratitude to be included among the past recipients of this most prestigious songwriting award.”

Librarian David Mao adds: “As a singer, songwriter, producer and record executive, Smokey Robinson is a musical legend.

“His rich melodies are works of art – enduring, meaningful and powerful. He’s a master at crafting lyrics that speak to the heart and soul, expressing ordinary themes in an extraordinary way.

“It’s that quality in his music that makes him one of the greatest poetic songwriters of our time.”

Robinson joins a roll including Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Bacharach and David, Paul McCartney and others.

