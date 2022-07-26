Smith/Kotzen launch new live/studio EP Better Days ...And Nights

Smith/Kotzen, the superduo comprised of Iron Maiden axeman Adrian Smith and former Poison/Mr Big/Winery Dogs guitarist Richie Kotzen, have announced they'll be releasing a new EP in September.

Better Days... And Nights will feature a mix of live and studio recordings, with the 'Days' selection comprised of the four tracks that made up the 2021 Record Store Day vinyl release Better Days, while the five 'Night' tracks were recorded on tour at the beginning of this year with a line-up completed by two Brazilian musicians, Vixen bassist Julia Lage and Angra drummer Bruno Valerde.

The band have also released a live video for Hate And Love.

“I think everyone in the band was extremely happy with how our very first tour turned out," says Smith. "We were all naturally a little anxious as we’d never played live together before but once we got out there, everything fell into place really easily and we all had a tremendous amount of fun. I can’t wait until we can do it again and get to play in many more places next time round."

"We spent a lot of time discussing which of the songs from the live show to include on this CD," adds Kotzen. "We wanted to capture an accurate snapshot of the special vibe we all felt on the tour and I think we’ve achieved this in the songs we’ve selected, and hope our fans will agree. We’re looking forward to seeing everybody again on future tours."

The studio tracks were produced by Kotzen and Smith and mixed by Kevin Shirley, while the live tracks were produced and mixed by Kotzen and Smith. Better Days ...And Nights will be released on CD via digital platforms via BMG on September 16.

Smith/Kotzen: Better Days ...And Nights tracklist

Days

Better Days

Got A Hold On Me

Hate And Love

Rise Again



Nights

Hate and Love (Live)

Got A Hold On Me (Live)

Scars (Live)

You Don’t Know Me (Live)

Running (Live)

