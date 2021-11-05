Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen share blues rock banger Better Days

Smith/Kotzen have announced they will release a four-song EP titled Better Days on November 26 as part of Record Store Day in the US.

The project, a collaboration between Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and fellow guitar hero Richie Kotzen, released their self-titled debut album earlier this year, achieving Top 20 positions in the music charts in Sweden, Switzerland, Germany and the UK. As part of the new EP's announcement, the band also shared the decidedly blues rock sounding title track (video below).

Better Days will feature three other previously unreleased songs by the pair and fans will be able to pick up copies of the release on limited edition 12" black vinyl as part of international Record Store Day's Black Friday event.

As with their debut album, the EP was produced by Smith and Kotzen, then mixed by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Black Star Riders, Black Country Communion).



Talking about the EP, Kotzen said, "When Adrian came over to LA earlier this year, we got together and started throwing ideas around and we very quickly came up with the new songs. Better Days almost seemed to write itself. It’s got a nice groove to it.”

Smith added, "Better Day’s is a song I’m really excited about. I think it's slightly different to the songs on the Smith/Kotzen album – it’s kind of heavy but melodic. I’d play Richie the riff and I was looking for a reaction, and I got one! Kind of like The Old Grey Whistle Test scenario – there was a spark and we started building the song from there. I’d have an idea, then Richie would have an idea and we’d go back and forth, like building blocks." Better Days is out November 26 via BMG.

Better Days tracklisting:



1. Better Days

2. Got A Hold On Me

3. Hate And Love

4. Rise Again