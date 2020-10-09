Smashing Pumpkins: An Apology

Smashing Pumpkins have shared two more songs set for inclusion on their forthcoming double-album Cyr, and we’re big enough to admit that we may have been a little hasty in our previous misgivings about the direction in which Billy Corgan’s stubbornly idiosyncratic Chicago alt. rockers appear to be heading with their eleventh studio album.

While the sonic curveballs of the album’s synth-pop title track Cyr and The Colour Of Love remain perplexing, we were, perhaps, a tad premature in declaring that ‘Smashing Pumpkins still hate guitars’, a verdict delivered after initial listens to the album’s second brace of singles, Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict and Wrath. Having been given a fuller picture of the album’s expansive sound with the emergence of Anno Satana and Birch Grove, we’re prepared to concede that Billy and his trusty lieutenants James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin may, in fact, have a more clear and exciting vision of the Pumpkins’ future than we cruelly inferred. Sorry Billy.

Set for release on November 27 via Sumerian Records, Cyr is the Pumpkins’ first full length album since 2018’s Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

In addition to the standard releases, two special vinyl editions of Cyr are also available to pre-order in Orchid and Baby Pink through Townsend Music.