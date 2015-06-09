Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins will never end

Billy Corgan says Smashing Pumpkins could continue even after he dies.

Last year the frontman said he could either “bail on this ship for good” or find “a new ship to sail on” after wrapping up next album Day For Night, which is expected in 2016.

But he now says his comments were taken the wrong way and that his work could continue long after he’s gone.

He tells Rolling Stone: “All I was saying was that if these albums don’t go where I need them to go, then I would take the Smashing Pumpkins in a different direction. I would maybe make four-hour albums, or I would make one song at a time again.”

He describes his material on the follow-up to last year’s Monuments To An Elegy as “very futuristic” adding: “I’ve basically said that Smashing Pumpkins dies when I die, and maybe not even then. Maybe my niece will take over the franchise when I’m dead.

“Kiss is already talking about continuing past Gene and Paul, so why not the Smashing Pumpkins beyond William Patrick Corgan?”

Last month he revealed he’d been finding it hard balancing his work with the Pumpkins and his role as senior producer of creative and talent development with TNA Wrestling. He’ll go on The End Times tour with Marilyn Manson across North America next month:

