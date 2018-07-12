Slipknot’s Sid Wilson launches video for his new solo single

Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson has revealed plans to release a solo album later this year.

The strangely titled ∫∑x©∆p∆D∑∫ øƒ †h3 høP∑£3∫∫ ®øbø†¡¢ will arrive on August 17, with Wilson preceding the launch with the release of a video for lead track †He©U®e which can be watched below.

Wilson explains (via The PRP): “∫∑x©∆p∆D∑∫ øƒ †h3 høP∑£3∫∫ ®øbø†¡¢ is a metaphoric creative representation of the heart and mind inside a body of work known as the artist “SID” (tHe aLieN kiNg).

“The cover art can be translated as this… SID is an alien without a home planet traveling through dark space being assimilated by a cold robotic force known as “tHe feMALe”, and is attempting to save the last part of him that remains human, his heart.

“Will he conquer love or be consumed by the robotic force sweeping the Universe?”

The album is now available to pre-order via Apple’s iTunes.

Slipknot, meanwhile, are currently putting the pieces in place for their sixth studio album which is expected sometime in 2019, with frontman Corey Taylor saying last month that the demos are sounding “Iowa levels of heavy.”