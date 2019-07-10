Have Reddit users just unmasked Slipknot's new member?

The identity of Slipknot's mystery new member – affectionately dubbed Tortilla Man by fans thanks to his choice of mask – has been a closely-guarded secret since a photograph of the new line-up was unveiled earlier this year.

However, users over on the Slipknot subreddit believe they may have stumbled upon a photograph which shows Tortilla Man unmasked.

The photograph shows a man of slight build – which users have pointed out crucially matches that of the new percussionist – with dark brown hair leaving a hotel alongside Slipknot guitarist Mick Thompson. Both Thompson and the unknown party are wheeling luggage out of the hotel, leading many to speculate he's the band's new member.

However, Reddit user Namao points out that the most compelling clue comes in the form of the man's footwear – which matches that worn onstage by the new member.

The new member took over on percussion following the controversial departure of Chris Fehn in March this year.

Slipknot will be releasing their sixth album, We Are Not Your Kind, on August 9 via Roadrunner Records. In the meantime, check out the ultimate timeline of how the new album came to life.

Jul 26: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 27: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA

Aug 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 04: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 06: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Aug 10: Des Moines Iowa State Fairgrounds, IA (Slipknot and Gojira only)

Aug 11: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 12: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 14: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 16: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Aug 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 20: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 21: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 23: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 24: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 25: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 27: Mansfield The Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 31: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 01: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 03: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 04: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 06: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 07: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 08: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX