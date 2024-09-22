Slipknot's headline set at Knotfest Iowa cut short by severe weather

Slipknot had to cut their headline slot short at Knotfest in Iowa this weekend due to severe weather conditions that affected the full event.

Saturday's proceedings were adjusted for time with organisers bracing for incoming storms.

First, it was announced that stage times would be changed to "accommodate all acts for the best possible experience." This saw Slipknot's headline slot start at 8pm, an hour earlier than first scheduled.

But as Corey Taylor and co ripped through their set, the venue – Des Moines Water Works Park – announced that they would have to call it quits.

A statement on the venue's Facebook page reads: "Unfortunately, the weather is not cooperating, and it is time to pull the plug. Please exit the park slowly and drive home safely. Thanks for joining us at Knotfest Iowa."

According to reports, Slipknot managed to play 11 songs before they had to leave the stage and the event was cut short.

Fans posting on social media were seemingly understanding of the situation, with many praising the band's performance.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a Twitter post, Slipknot say: "Back to where it all started. Thank you, Iowa."

Joining the nu metal headliners on the bill were Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, Gwar, Vended, Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth and Spine & Dose.

Slipknot’s set was promoted as a “one-night only” celebration of the band’s self-titled debut to mark its 25th anniversary.

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer is a 25th anniversary celebration of the album. The issue features an exclusive interview with the band and comes with an official 25th anniversary patch and an official silver logo charm. It is on sale now.

Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.