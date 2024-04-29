Knotfest Iowa announces 2024 lineup with Slipknot, Knocked Loose, Hatebreed and more

Knotfest will return to Iowa for the first time since 2021, with a bill featuring Slipknot, Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well and more.

The one-day festival, headlined by The Nine, will take place at the Water Works Park in Des Moines on September 21.

The list of bands joining the nu metal headliners includes Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, Gwar, Vended, Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth and Spine & Dose.

Slipknot’s set is being promoted as a “one-night only” celebration of the band’s self-titled debut to mark its 25th anniversary. How they intend to honour the album at the event has not been confirmed.

Premium presale tickets will go on sale tomorrow (April 30) from 10am to 12pm CT, immediately followed by a general presale.

Tickets will become available to the general public on Friday (May 3) at 10am CT.

Slipknot played their first show of 2024 on April 25, where they debuted their new drummer.

The new member is widely rumoured to be former Sepultura player Eloy Casagrande, but the band have not yet confirmed their identity.

The April 25 show also saw the band unveil new masks and jumpsuits heavily inspired by their look during the 1999 Slipknot album cycle.

Slipknot will next perform on May 12 at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, then at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 19.

The band will embark on a European tour in December honouring the Slipknot album, and percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan told Kerrang! in December that the record will be played live in full during those dates.

He stated: “You’re talking about the anniversary of one of the greatest metal albums to ever release in the thought process known as reality, and you think this 54-year-old man who just told you, ‘I’m going out the way I came in,’ you think for one moment that this album isn’t going to be played in its entirety in front of, like, a hundred people, 200 people, 300 people, 50,000 people.”

The full list of 2024 Slipknot tour dates is available below.

May 12: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 19: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 90: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Get tickets.