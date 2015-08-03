Slipknot’s Vman out of hospital

Slipknot bassist Alex ‘Vman’ Venturella has been released from hospital after last night’s mid-show medical emergency.

The band say he was suffering from severe dehydration, which led to a hospital dash while his colleagues continued their concert in Hartford, Connecticut.

Slipknot report: “Ale is well on the road to recovery. Alex collapsed after feeling unwell and as a precautionary measure was taken to hospital.

“After recuperating overnight, he has now been discharged fand is on his way back to his Slipknot family. All being well, Alex will be back onstage with us tomorrow.”

They add: “We thank everyone who reached out with messages and well wishes for Alex, and we look forward to be being back at full tilt for the rest of the Summer’s Last Stand tour.”

Venturella replaced late bassist Paul Gray in time to appear on Slipknot’s 2014 album .5: The Gray Chapter, along with drummer Jay Weinberg, who replaced Joey Jordison following his dismissal in 2013.