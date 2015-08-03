Slipknot bassist in hospital dash

Slipknot bassist Alex ‘Vman’ Venturella was rushed to hospital midway through a show in Hartford, Connecticut, last night.

The concert was delayed for 20 minutes after he suffered an unidentified medical crisis, forcing the band to leave the stage.

He was sent off in an ambulance, then the remaining eight members returned to complete their performance.

Frontman Corey Taylor told the crowd: “I’m sorry to say that our bass player, Alex – something happened. I’m not sure what happened. He’s going to the hospital as we speak.

“I want you to all make some noise for him – send him some fucking love.”

He continued: “We had a choice to come back out here. We’ve had to modify some shit, but we’re going to keep on playing for you. It’s what we want. It’s what Alex would fucking want.”

The band later posted a video of the crowd chanting Venturella’s name.

He and drummer Jay Weinberg joined Slipknot before their studio return for .5: The Gray Chapter, released last year. At first Taylor suggested their identities would never be officially confirmed – but last month he discussed them by name, adding that Venturella was “so into it that he’s started to kind of come up the front – really started to own it.”