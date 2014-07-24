Slipknot keep the creeps coming

Slipknot last night launched another horror-tinged video teaser for their long-awaited fifth album – which frontman Corey Taylor says has now been completed.

The latest tense trailer on their website features ambient background noise and a muffled scream, and the band accompanied it with the phrase “The Cystic/Symbolic/Condition.” It follows previous hint “The Prescient/The Nascent/The Quotient” and both phrases have been published in reversed type: “tneitouQ ehT/tnecsaN ehT/tneicserP ehT” and “noitidnoC/cilobmyS/citsyC ehT.”

The follow-up to 2008’s All Hope Is Gone will be their first since the tragic death of bassist Paul Gray in 2010 and their dismissal of drummer Joey Jordison last year. No confirmation of either member’s replacement has been given.

Confirming work has been finished, Taylor tells The Pulse Of Radio the band knew they were facing a new challenge, saying: “We knew it was going to be heavy – one of things where it’s like, ‘Okay, we’re in uncharted territory right now, so what do we do?’

“Jim Root and Crown really stepped up. They started leading the charge and got stuff together. By the time we got into the studio we had a really great template of music to check out.”

Details of the album are expected in the coming weeks.