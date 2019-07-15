Slipknot share European tour recap video

Slipknot brought the curtain down on their summer European tour with a blistering set at Spain’s Resurrection Festival earlier this month.

And to mark the conclusion of their first live performances since 2016, the band have released a 3-minute video showing live footage, the locations they played and the fans who attended.

Check it out below.

Slipknot are currently catching their breath and will return to the road later this month when they head out on the Knotfest Roadshow across North America with Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.

The run will get under way at Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 26 and conclude at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Texas on September 8 – the day before Slipknot release their new album We Are Not Your Kind.

Corey Taylor and co also have further festival dates lined up for later in the year and shows planned in Australia, New Zealand and South America.