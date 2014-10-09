Slipknot may never name drummer

Slipknot guitarist Jim Root says the band will probably never confirm the identity of their new drummer – in case he doesn’t remain with the lineup.

Frontman Corey Taylor has all-but admitted Allessandro ‘Vman’ Venturella of Krokodil is their bassist, after the tattoos on his hand gave him away in the video for The Devil In I. And it’s widely thought their replacement for Joey Jordison is Jay Weinman after former colleague Laura Jane Grace issued an online rant about him.

But Root tells Guitar World: “We’re not saying who the new drummer is. Even if people find out beyond a shadow of a doubt who he is, I think we’re always going to deny it.

“He might not last – he might tour with us a year and figure out we’re all insane and he can’t handle being around us. Or we might shut him out. Who knows?

“For Slipknot, I’d say drumming is only 50 or 60% of the job. The rest is who you are. Will you clash with guys like me? We all have these strong alpha-male personalities.”

Root recently told of his anger and depression after being kicked out of Taylor’s other band, Stone Sour. Slipknot’s long-awaited album .5: The Gray Chapter, is released on October 20. They’re the cover stars of the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now.