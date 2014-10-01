Jim Root claims Stone Sour sacked him over phone

Slipknot’s Jim Root says he was sacked from Stone Sour over the phone.

The guitarist recently said he was dismissed by Corey Taylor months before the news became public, while also revealing the move was for the best as it gave him more time to concentrate on upcoming Slipknot album .5: The Gray Chapter.

But now he says he was fired during a phone call – and still doesn’t know the reasons why.

He tells Music Feeds: “I still haven’t talked to certain guys in that band, so I really don’t know what they were thinking or 100% of the reason why they made the decision they made.

“It was basically put to me over a phone call and I thought that was pretty lame. Whatever – it is what it is.”

Taylor previously said he felt terrible about the decision and insisted the pair talked through the situation before work had started on the new Slipknot record.

He told Metal Hammer: “It led to a confrontation – to put it nicely. But literally, it flared up and then it was gone because we knew we had this project to work on. I didn’t want his focus split and I didn’t want my focus split. So we sat down and talked for 20-30 minutes. He felt terrible and I felt terrible that he was going through it.”

Root also reveals he and his Slipknot bandmates put their as-yet-unnamed drummer – rumoured to be Jay Weinberg – “through the ringer” on their latest album.

He continues: “We threw the book at the drummer – we fucking put him through the ringer. He didn’t have it easy but he was up to the challenge. He took it all and props to him for that.

“The bass player was a different situation because we had a bit of a revolving door of dudes coming in and trying things. It got to the point where we were struggling looking for somebody and then the right guy presented himself at the last minute. It worked out pretty cool.

Slipknot’s .5: The Gray Chapter launches on October 20.